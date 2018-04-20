The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 20, 2018

The Gist

Halsi directs 'Secret Garden' street-art party at the Henao Center

Posted By on Fri, Apr 20, 2018 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge Halsi at work in Wynwood, Miami - NICOLE HOLDERBAUM
  • Nicole Holderbaum
  • Halsi at work in Wynwood, Miami
Local graffiti-art bigwig Halsi is the creative director for Secret Garden, a pop-up group exhibition at the Henao Center. Far from a stuffy gallery opening, Secret Garden gathers some of the most vibrant artists in town along with cutting-edge music, live muralists, food and more for a proper party.

8 p.m. Saturday; Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive; $20-$35; henaocenter.com

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter
Event Details Secret Garden Exhibition
@ Henao Contemporary Center
5601 Edgewater Drive
College Park
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., April 21, 8 p.m.
Art
Map
Location Details Henao Contemporary Center
5601 Edgewater Drive
College Park
Orlando, FL
Gallery and Performance Space
Map


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Secret Garden Exhibition @ Henao Contemporary Center

    • Sat., April 21, 8 p.m. $20-$35
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Burmese python with a tracking device led Florida officials to a record-breaking sex party Read More

  2. Ellen DeGeneres' nightmare robot from Epcot is going up for auction Read More

  3. Publix recalls eggs after concerns of a salmonella contamination Read More

  4. Fresh Kitchen will open a second Orlando location in SoDo this May Read More

  5. The HyCube vertical farm grows more produce with less space and energy, and also looks super cool Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation