Get in touch with the planet at Central Florida Earth Day in Lake Eola Park

Ever since April 22, 1970, the entire planet has come together once a year to honor the pale blue dot we all live on that hurtles through space circling a giant ball of flaming gas. For the last 13 years, Central Florida Earth Day has been participating in that celebration. This family-friendly, dog-friendly event is host to environmental speakers, food-prep demonstrations, yoga classes, environmental education and more. It’s also the perfect place to be vegan – there are exclusively vegan vendors, promoting sustainable food sources that leave a smaller footprint on the planet than that of a carnivorous diet. In a vast universe, Earth is the only place humans call home; this event is all about taking care of it.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 21 | Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St. | cfearthday.org
| free
