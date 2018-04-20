The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 20, 2018

The Heard

Every Record Store Day event happening in Orlando this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Apr 20, 2018 at 2:22 PM

click to enlarge Record Store Days Of Yore - PHOTO BY JAMES DECHERT FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by James Dechert for Orlando Weekly
  • Record Store Days Of Yore
Record Store Day is upon us once again!

The seemingly heartfelt - though complicated - love letter to the vinyl record and the remaining proud establishments that sell them is still going strong into its twelfth year, and there's going to be a lot of local activity this weekend to mark the day.

The main event, aka the selection of RSD exclusive releases, is absolutely gigantic, covering artists from Madonna to Marvin Gaye to David Axelrod to Willie Colon. Most - though not all, this is a mountain of vinyl, and selection will vary from store to store - of these can be found at four local and official participants: Park Ave CDs, East West Music & More, Rock N' Roll Heaven and Retro Records.

Along with the power buying, two locations have a slate of special events planned to make the day more a party than a, say, Black Friday-style affair.

East West Music & More promises a day of live music and live art courtesy of Jason Shumbera and Tres Banks and a few surprises along the way too.

Park Ave CDs, as usual though, is going all fucking out with a bash that starts, well, (late) tonight. For the hardcore that line up the night before (and they do), Joshua Martin (Uncomfortable Brunch, More Q Than A) will be screening films from 3:30 a.m. on into sunrise. The store opens at 8 a.m. but the parking lot will be a beehive of activity too with food vendors and other sundry vendors parked out front, along with a phalanx of local record labels (including Total Punk and Illuminated Paths) peddling their wares. And add to that chaos wrestler Chris Jericho and his band Fozzy hanging out, comedian Larry Fulford returning to be Master of Ceremonies and Tom and Dan on site in the morning recording for a podcast. And if all the consumption starts to make you feel overwhelmed, they'll be accepting donations for Second Harvest Food Bank and Back to Nature Wildlife Refuge.

Record Store Day is this Saturday, April 21 at Park Ave Cds, East West Music and More, Rock N' Roll Heaven, and Retro Records.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.


Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Burmese python with a tracking device led Florida officials to a record-breaking sex party Read More

  2. The HyCube vertical farm grows more produce with less space and energy, and also looks super cool Read More

  3. Sanford food hall Henry's Depot opening this summer Read More

  4. A student was shot at Forest High School in Ocala just before the national walkout on gun violence Read More

  5. Publix recalls eggs after concerns of a salmonella contamination Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation