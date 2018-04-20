Every Record Store Day event happening in Orlando this weekend

The seemingly heartfelt - though complicated - love letter to the vinyl record and the remaining proud establishments that sell them is still going strong into its twelfth year, and there's going to be a lot of local activity this weekend to mark the day.
Park Ave CDs, as usual though, is going all fucking out with a bash that starts, well, (late) tonight. For the hardcore that line up the night before (and they do), Joshua Martin (Uncomfortable Brunch, More Q Than A) will be screening films from 3:30 a.m. on into sunrise. The store opens at 8 a.m. but the parking lot will be a beehive of activity too with food vendors and other sundry vendors parked out front, along with a phalanx of local record labels (including Total Punk and Illuminated Paths) peddling their wares. And add to that chaos wrestler Chris Jericho and his band Fozzy hanging out, comedian Larry Fulford returning to be Master of Ceremonies and Tom and Dan on site in the morning recording for a podcast. And if all the consumption starts to make you feel overwhelmed, they'll be accepting donations for Second Harvest Food Bank and Back to Nature Wildlife Refuge.