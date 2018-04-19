The Heard

Thursday, April 19, 2018

Orlando music alum DVWEZ to headline Harvey Milk Fest in Sarasota

Posted By on Thu, Apr 19, 2018 at 2:54 PM

click to enlarge DVWEZ - PHOTO OF DVWEZ BY LIV JONSE VIA HARVEY MILK FESTIVAL
  • Photo of DVWEZ by Liv Jonse via Harvey Milk Festival
  • DVWEZ
This year's Harvey Milk Festival in Sarasota is set for early May and features an impressive music lineup including a notable present and past Orlando artist. Gary Lazer Eyes is part of an 11-band bill that also counts New York-via-Orlando musician DVWEZ as a headliner. It's a very welcome and fitting return to Florida for DVWEZ. The festival honors the life of Harvey Milk through presenting art and music that "supports diversity and rejects discrimination."

The full lineup for this year's Harvey Milk Festival includes: Sam Woolf, Divine AF, The Equines, N.E.Bodied Entertainment, Youth Antics, Indee Killed The Pop Star, Gary Lazer Eyes, Firstworld, DVWEZ, Starbenders, SSION.

The Harvey Milk Festival is set for the weekend of May 10-12 in Five Points Park in Sarasota. Live music at the Harvey Milk Festival is free.
