Obama writes heartfelt entry for Parkland survivors in TIME magazine's '100 Most Influential People' issue

Screen grab via Facebook.com/Emma4Change
Former President Barack Obama penned an entry for the Parkland survivors in TIME
magazine's "100 Most Influential People" issue, saying the students "have the power to insist that America can be better."
The entry, which you can read here
, specifically honors Marjory Stoneman Douglas students Davig Hogg, Emma González, Cameron Kasky, Jaclyn Corin and Alex Wind.
While also praising the efforts of the Black Lives Matter movement and Dreamers, the 44th president wrote that these particular students are "shaking us out of our complacency."
"Seared by memories of seeing their friends murdered at a place they believed to be safe, these young leaders don’t intimidate easily." said Obama. "They see the NRA and its allies – whether mealymouthed politicians or mendacious commentators peddling conspiracy theories – as mere shills for those who make money selling weapons of war to whoever can pay. They’re as comfortable speaking truth to power as they are dismissive of platitudes and punditry. And they live to mobilize their peers."
