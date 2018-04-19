Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 19, 2018

Bloggytown

Obama writes heartfelt entry for Parkland survivors in TIME magazine's '100 Most Influential People' issue

Posted By on Thu, Apr 19, 2018 at 2:53 PM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA FACEBOOK.COM/EMMA4CHANGE
  • Screen grab via Facebook.com/Emma4Change
Former President Barack Obama penned an entry for the Parkland survivors in TIME magazine's "100 Most Influential People" issue, saying the students "have the power to insist that America can be better."

The entry, which you can read here, specifically honors Marjory Stoneman Douglas students Davig Hogg, Emma González, Cameron Kasky, Jaclyn Corin and Alex Wind. 

While also praising the efforts of the Black Lives Matter movement and Dreamers, the 44th president wrote that these particular students are "shaking us out of our complacency."

"Seared by memories of seeing their friends murdered at a place they believed to be safe, these young leaders don’t intimidate easily." said Obama. "They see the NRA and its allies – whether mealymouthed politicians or mendacious commentators peddling conspiracy theories – as mere shills for those who make money selling weapons of war to whoever can pay. They’re as comfortable speaking truth to power as they are dismissive of platitudes and punditry. And they live to mobilize their peers." 

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.  


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Burmese python with a tracking device led Florida officials to a record-breaking sex party Read More

  2. Florida authorities would like you to stop painting gopher tortoises Read More

  3. Publix recalls eggs after concerns of a salmonella contamination Read More

  4. New 'Just For Kids' weekends at SeaWorld will include a Shopkins show Read More

  5. Ellen DeGeneres' nightmare robot from Epcot is going up for auction Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation