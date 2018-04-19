The Gist

Thursday, April 19, 2018

Hourglass Brewing hosts Florida's only qualifier for the National Air Guitar Championship

Posted By on Thu, Apr 19, 2018 at 6:00 AM

That’s right – you can actually play this instrument, unlike the guitar that’s collecting dust in the corner of your bedroom. Even better, it requires a minimal amount of talent, unless you count your best moves in the mirror as a real means of showmanship. So come out and make your parents proud, and bring your best Van Halen impression at this local qualifying tournament for the national air guitar championship in New York City. Attendance is free, so pack up your roadies (your friends) and hit the wide-open road (not really), because the rock star lifestyle beckons.

5 p.m. Saturday, April 21 | Hourglass Brewing, 480 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood |
407-262-0056 | hourglassbrewing.com | free

