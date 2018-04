Fresh Kitchen will open a second Orlando location in SoDo this May

click to enlarge Photo via Fresh Kitchen/Facebook

The Florida-based franchise Fresh Kitchen will open their second Orlando location in the SoDo neighborhood this May.The new outpost will open May 7 in the former Noodles & Co. spot at2855 S. Orange Ave.The chain focuses on the always classic build-your-own bowl concept, and uses hormone and antibiotic-free meats and vegetables. They also have a nice selection of gluten-free juices.You can check out their menu here. This will be the chain's seventh Florida location and their second in the metro Orlando area. A Fresh Kitchen also opened in Waterford Lakes last November.