Thursday, April 19, 2018
Fresh Kitchen will open a second Orlando location in SoDo this May
By Colin Wolf
on Thu, Apr 19, 2018 at 3:28 PM
Photo via Fresh Kitchen/Facebook
The Florida-based franchise Fresh Kitchen
will open their second Orlando location in the SoDo neighborhood this May.
The new outpost will open May 7 in the former Noodles & Co. spot at
2855 S. Orange Ave.
The chain focuses on the always classic build-your-own bowl concept, and uses hormone and antibiotic-free meats and vegetables. They also have a nice selection of gluten-free juices.
You can check out their menu here.
This will be the chain's seventh Florida location and their second in the metro Orlando area. A Fresh Kitchen also opened in Waterford Lakes last November.
