Ellen DeGeneres' nightmare robot from Epcot is going up for auction

After Ellen’s Energy Adventure closed at Epcot last year, the television host joked that she wanted her robot back. Well, after her staff surprised her with the human-like robot on her show, it turns out she doesn't really want it after all.
The robot's head and clothes are going up for auction May 5 in Los Angeles, where the nightmare-bot is expected to fetch somewhere between $3,000 and $5,000.
"Is this real? This is … me?" said DeGeneres on her show when the robot was presented to her. "This is not real. This is the robot they used for Ellen’s Energy Adventure? … That is so offensive."
Other items for auction include a remote control R2D2, a Disneyland maintenance suite, and a pirate's head from the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.