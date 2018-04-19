Body//Talk trades in high-school nostalgia for a Homecoming dance at the Geek Easy

Body//Talk’s roaming disco party lands at the Geek Easy this month with a theme. Dust off your party dress and relive your high school years at this Homecoming-themed dance party. Attendees are encouraged to dress up – and maybe buy your date a corsage or something to let them know you like-like them.
9 p.m. Saturday; The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park; $5-$10; bodytalkparty.org
