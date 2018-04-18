Bloggytown

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

Publix recalls eggs after concerns of a salmonella contamination

Posted By on Wed, Apr 18, 2018 at 12:24 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PUBLIX/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Publix/Facebook
Publix may have received a bad batch of eggs.

The Lakeland-based grocer was on the Food and Drug Administration's recall list yesterday after a possible salmonella contamination outbreak.

Last Friday, Rose Acre Farms voluntarily recalled over 200 million eggs that were distributed to nine states, including Florida. The recall was prompted by the eggs' potential to contain salmonella after 22 cases of illness were reported, FDA reports.

Cal-Maine Food, Inc. was among the latest to recall 280,800 eggs that were purchased from Rose Acre Farm and repackaged in a Dade City facility.

The eggs from Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. have been distributed to several Publix stores in Florida. The yellow 18-pack cartoon reading "GRADE A EXTRA LARGE EGGS" with a "best by" date of April 2 or April 3 is listed on the recall order.

According to the FDA, no illnesses have been reported from Publix-bought eggs, and all customers who received the faulty eggs have been notified. FDA advises consumers who think they bought affected eggs to return them to the store where they were purchased.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION
  • Photo via Food and Drug Administration
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION
  • Photo via Food and Drug Administration





