The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

The Heard

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit bring the best in Americana to the Dr. Phillips Center tonight

Posted By on Wed, Apr 18, 2018 at 10:49 AM

click to enlarge DANNY CLINCH
  • Danny Clinch
Jason Isbell has traveled many miles of significance to become one of the most decorated Americana artists of his generation. The Alabama son first emerged by proving his mettle enough to sit at the songwriter’s table alongside Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley in the Drive-By Truckers, a laurel that most would gladly ride into the golden sunset. In the decade since he stepped out on his own, however, he’s not only survived but thrived in a solo career that’s garnered near-universal critical acclaim and even multiple Grammy wins. Isbell’s work is defined by frank reflection – on self, place and, lately, the times. His most recent album, 2017’s The Nashville Sound, abounds in themes of modern America’s reckoning. And with the spell of his unmistakable country soul, Isbell has managed to penetrate deeper than even his most fiery and punk contemporaries into one of the most honest, thoughtful and important voices of the new American South. Add in English folk-rock titan Richard Thompson and you’ve got an unbroken continuum of legend in one evening.

with Richard Thompson | 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 18 | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $32.50-$60

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Richard Thompson
@ Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Wed., April 18, 8 p.m.
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
844-513-2014
Theater
Map


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Richard Thompson @ Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center

    • Wed., April 18, 8 p.m. $32.50-$60

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Burmese python with a tracking device led Florida officials to a record-breaking sex party Read More

  2. Former Florida Rep. Alan Grayson says he's making another run for Congress Read More

  3. Florida will get the first ultra-luxury cruise ship from the new Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Read More

  4. Orlando International Airport is looking to fill 200 new jobs this week Read More

  5. Hundreds of Puerto Rican evacuees could be evicted from Central Florida hotels this week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation