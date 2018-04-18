The Gist

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

The Gist

Disney continues to pile on anti-gambling contributions in Florida

Posted By on Wed, Apr 18, 2018 at 1:44 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Disney Worldwide Services, Inc. contributed another $105,000 last month in its effort to pass a constitutional amendment that stymies gambling in Florida, bringing their total contributions to more than $4.6 million, the News Service of Florida reports.

As of March 31, political action committee Voters in Charge, which is leading the charge for the proposed constitutional amendment, had raised approximately $6.74 million. In all, Disney has donated at least 70 percent of the committee’s fundraising. According to a finance report filed last week with the state Division of Elections, Disney made the only cash contribution last month.

The proposed constitutional amendment is set to appear as Amendment 3 on the November 2018 ballot. If at least 60 percent of Florida voters decide in favor, the state constitution would change, giving voters the “exclusive right to decide whether to authorize casino gambling” in the Sunshine State.

On top of that, if approved, the amendment would reduce the power of the Legislature and governor when making decisions on gambling-related issues and require voter approval of casino-style games in the future.

