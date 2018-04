click image Photo via Carlos Vives/Facebook

Colombian superstar and Grammy winner Carlos Vives has announced a U.S. tour set for later this year and the "Vives U.S.A." tour is set to kick off in Orlando!The singing legend will be touring behind new albumand promises a heady mix of new material and hits like "La Bicicleta" and "Fruita Fresca."Carlos Vives headlines the Amway Center on Friday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on-sale Friday, April 20.