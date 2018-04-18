Big Tim Murphy brings together a comedy benefit for Osceola firefighters at the Improv tonight

click to enlarge
Local “Poking the Bear
” podcast host and comedy scene mainstay Big Tim Murphy has set up a night of comedy for a good cause. Tickets to this showcase – featuring talent like Rauce Padgett, Heather Shaw and Miguel Colon – benefit the Osceola Fire Department Benevolent, an organization that assists firefighters battling cancer caused by job-related hazards.
8 p.m. Wednesday; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $10; theimprovorlando.com
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter
.