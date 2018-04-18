The Gist

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

The Gist

Big Tim Murphy brings together a comedy benefit for Osceola firefighters at the Improv tonight

Posted By on Wed, Apr 18, 2018 at 10:56 AM

click to enlarge gal_big_tim_murphy.jpg
Local “Poking the Bear” podcast host and comedy scene mainstay Big Tim Murphy has set up a night of comedy for a good cause. Tickets to this showcase – featuring talent like Rauce Padgett, Heather Shaw and Miguel Colon – benefit the Osceola Fire Department Benevolent, an organization that assists firefighters battling cancer caused by job-related hazards.

8 p.m. Wednesday; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $10; theimprovorlando.com

