A UCF student made it the Jeopardy! College Championship finals
By Linzie Lawton
University of Central Florida continues their national dominance, but this time it isn't on the football field.
UCF sophomore Hannah Sage has advanced to the finals in the Jeopardy! College Championship
. Sage is set to compete in the finals after beating students from Dartmouth College and the University of Oklahoma.
Sage has a chance at winning the grand prize of $100,000 when she competes in the finals this Thursday, and a shot at the next Tournament of Champions game.
Sage completed the semifinal competition with a total of $28,401.
Check out the Jeopardy!
final beginning April 19, on ABC.
