The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

The Heard

28 free shows happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Apr 18, 2018 at 9:00 AM

click image Bad Fixes - PHOTO VIA BAD FIXES/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Bad Fixes/Facebook
  • Bad Fixes
Wednesday, April 18
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Thursday, April 19
Leisure Chief 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends 8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Cortez and Koelble 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Just Friends: Anti Keith, Danny G, Dayo Shyne and more 10 pm at Blackstar, 42 W. Concord St.

Friday, April 20
UCF Chamber Winds Recital 7:30 pm at University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.

Saturday, April 21
The Company 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Collective Underground: Mendoza, Santos, User 10 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.
Acoustic Remix: Mike Folds 8:30 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.
The Bloody Jug Band 8 pm at The Veranda at Thornton Park, 111 N. Summerlin Ave.
Crystal Nicole Smith 7 pm at Maxine's on Shine, 337 N. Shine Ave.
Fang x Femme Hop: Black Kids (DJ Set) 10 pm at Blackstar, 42 W. Concord St.
The New Guard Vol. 2: Sugar Plum, Absolute Fantasy 9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Patty & Michael 8 pm at Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.

Sunday, April 22
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$ 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Uncontrollable Urge 10 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Joe Lamy 1:30 pm at Maxine's on Shine, 337 N. Shine Ave.

Monday, April 23
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park
Open Mic Mondays 6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Bad Fixes, Raspberry Pie, Run Raquel 8 pm at 64 North, 64 N. Orange Ave.

Tuesday, April 24
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic 7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.


Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Burmese python with a tracking device led Florida officials to a record-breaking sex party Read More

  2. Florida will get the first ultra-luxury cruise ship from the new Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Read More

  3. Former Florida Rep. Alan Grayson says he's making another run for Congress Read More

  4. Five major things we can expect Universal to build in Orlando that aren't theme parks Read More

  5. Orlando International Airport is looking to fill 200 new jobs this week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation