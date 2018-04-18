28 free shows happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, April 18
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
Bad Fixes
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday, April 19
Leisure Chief
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Cortez and Koelble
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Just Friends: Anti Keith, Danny G, Dayo Shyne and more
10 pm at Blackstar, 42 W. Concord St.
Friday, April 20
UCF Chamber Winds Recital
7:30 pm at University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.
Saturday, April 21
The Company
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Collective Underground: Mendoza, Santos, User
10 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.
Acoustic Remix: Mike Folds
8:30 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.
The Bloody Jug Band
8 pm at The Veranda at Thornton Park, 111 N. Summerlin Ave.
Crystal Nicole Smith
7 pm at Maxine's on Shine, 337 N. Shine Ave.
Fang x Femme Hop: Black Kids (DJ Set)
10 pm at Blackstar, 42 W. Concord St.
The New Guard Vol. 2: Sugar Plum, Absolute Fantasy
9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Patty & Michael
8 pm at Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Sunday, April 22
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Uncontrollable Urge
10 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Joe Lamy
1:30 pm at Maxine's on Shine, 337 N. Shine Ave.
Monday, April 23
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park
Open Mic Mondays
6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Bad Fixes, Raspberry Pie, Run Raquel
8 pm at 64 North, 64 N. Orange Ave.
Tuesday, April 24
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
