There's a petition to bring WWE WrestleMania back to Orlando

Camping World Stadium is asking for your help to bring WrestleMania back to Orlando.
According to a tweet from Camping World Stadium, they are working hard to bring the event back to Orlando, but are asking fans from last year's WrestleMania to fill out an online petition/survey to help them do so.
"WWE fans: We're hard at work bringing WrestleMania back to Orlando but we need your help! Share why you think #Wrestlemania should return to @CWStadium and send us your favorite Orlando Wrestlemania Week pics!"
Fill out the petition here
.
Whether you are a die-hard superfan of WWE or just think of Dwayne Johnson as a Hollywood actor, you should want WrestleMania back in Orlando. Last year, WrestleMania 33 brought $181.5 million
in direct, indirect and induced impact derived from spending by visitors to the Orlando region for WrestleMania.
This year WrestleMania 34 was held at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
-
Photo via orlandomayor/Twitter