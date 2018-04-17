The Gist

Tuesday, April 17, 2018

There's a petition to bring WWE WrestleMania back to Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Apr 17, 2018 at 12:47 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WWE
  • Photo via WWE
Camping World Stadium is asking for your help to bring WrestleMania back to Orlando.

According to a tweet from Camping World Stadium, they are working hard to bring the event back to Orlando, but are asking fans from last year's WrestleMania to fill out an online petition/survey to help them do so.

"WWE fans: We're hard at work bringing WrestleMania back to Orlando but we need your help! Share why you think #Wrestlemania should return to @CWStadium and send us your favorite Orlando Wrestlemania Week pics!" 

Fill out the petition here.

Whether you are a die-hard superfan of WWE or just think of Dwayne Johnson as a Hollywood actor, you should want WrestleMania back in Orlando. Last year, WrestleMania 33 brought $181.5 million in direct, indirect and induced impact derived from spending by visitors to the Orlando region for WrestleMania.

This year WrestleMania 34 was held at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. 
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORLANDOMAYOR/TWITTER
  • Photo via orlandomayor/Twitter



