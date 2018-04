SeaWorld adds Grand Funk Railroad and more to Seven Seas Food Festival lineup

click to enlarge Photo via SeaWorld

Two additional weekends were added to SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival, including a performance from "American Band" Grand Funk Railroad.The slew of new concerts, running through April 29, will include sets from:Nicky Jam - April 21Tracy Lawerence - April 22Grand Funk Railroad - April 28Josh Turner - April 29The festival also offers parkgoers a unique culinary experience with fare from around the world. You can learn more about the festival and menu items here All festivities like concerts and performances are included in park admission.