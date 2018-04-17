Tuesday, April 17, 2018
SeaWorld adds Grand Funk Railroad and more to Seven Seas Food Festival lineup
By Shayla Phillips
on Tue, Apr 17, 2018 at 12:44 PM
Two additional weekends were added to SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival, including a performance from "American Band" Grand Funk Railroad.
The slew of new concerts, running through April 29, will include sets from:
Nicky Jam - April 21
Tracy Lawerence - April 22
Grand Funk Railroad - April 28
Josh Turner - April 29
The festival also offers parkgoers a unique culinary experience with fare from around the world. You can learn more about the festival and menu items here
All festivities like concerts and performances are included in park admission.
