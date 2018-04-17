The Gist

Tuesday, April 17, 2018

SeaWorld adds Grand Funk Railroad and more to Seven Seas Food Festival lineup

Posted By on Tue, Apr 17, 2018 at 12:44 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SEAWORLD
  • Photo via SeaWorld
Two additional weekends were added to SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival, including a performance from "American Band" Grand Funk Railroad.

The slew of new concerts, running through April 29, will include sets from:

Nicky Jam - April 21
Tracy Lawerence - April 22
Grand Funk Railroad - April 28
Josh Turner - April 29

The festival also offers parkgoers a unique culinary experience with fare from around the world. You can learn more about the festival and menu items here.

All festivities like concerts and performances are included in park admission.

