Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Orlando International Airport is looking to fill 200 new jobs this week

Posted By on Tue, Apr 17, 2018 at 2:49 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (MCO)/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Orlando International Airport (MCO)/Facebook
Due to the rise in food and concession sales at the Orlando International Airport restaurants on site are in need of employees.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, concessions operator HMSHost says they will be holding job fairs starting Wednesday, April 18, to fill full and part-time positions at restaurants like Chili's, Chick-fil-A, Macaroni Grill and the soon to open Bahama Breeze.

The job fairs will be held:
  • Wednesday, April 18 at Sheraton Suites Orlando, 7550 Augusta National Drive, Orlando from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, April 19 at Courtyard by Marriott Orlando Lake Buena Vista, 8623 Vineland Ave, Orlando from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Friday, April 27 at Courtyard by Marriott Orlando Downtown, 730 North Magnolia Ave, Orlando from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Employees will need to pass background checks before starting, since the jobs are at the airport.


