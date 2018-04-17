Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Ms. Lauryn Hill to play Central Florida this summer
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Apr 17, 2018 at 3:15 PM
Photo via Ms Lauryn Hill/Facebook
Iconic singer/songwriter Ms. Lauryn Hill
has announced a tour to celebrate 20 years of her seismic solo debu
t The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill
set to begin in July that contains several Florida dates, including one in nearby St. Pete.
Ms. Lauryn Hill will play Miseducation from start-to-finish
on all 29 dates of this North American tour.
Ms. Lauryn Hill will headline the Al Lang Stadium in St. Pete
on Sunday, July 29, at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale
Friday, April 20, at 10 a.m.
