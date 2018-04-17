The Heard

Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Ms. Lauryn Hill to play Central Florida this summer

Posted By on Tue, Apr 17, 2018 at 3:15 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MS LAURYN HILL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Ms Lauryn Hill/Facebook
Iconic singer/songwriter Ms. Lauryn Hill has announced a tour to celebrate 20 years of her seismic solo debut The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill set to begin in July that contains several Florida dates, including one in nearby St. Pete.

Ms. Lauryn Hill will play Miseducation from start-to-finish on all 29 dates of this North American tour.

Ms. Lauryn Hill will headline the Al Lang Stadium in St. Pete on Sunday, July 29, at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 20, at 10 a.m.
