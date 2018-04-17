The Gist

Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Disney will extends hours at Hollywood Studios this summer for Toy Story Land's grand opening

Posted By on Tue, Apr 17, 2018 at 4:01 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
From sunrise to sunset (and on), Disney World will allow guests to enjoy more of its newest attraction, Toy Story Land, at Hollywood Studios when it debuts on June 30.

Starting on Sunday, July 1, through Aug. 25, Hollywood Studios will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., with special Extra Magic Hours from 7 to 8 a.m., according to Walt Disney World's website.

Extra Magic Hours allow Walt Disney World Resort hotel guests to get a one-hour head start or extra time during the evening (during select days) to experience the magic.

Also, hotel guests who are up to 60 days away from check-in can choose a FastPass+ option for a ride in Toy Story Land and two other rides in the park, including The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and more.

The new attraction will feature two new rides including the Alien Swirling Saucers, where you try to escape the massive claw dangling above your head. You also have your option of American fare at the Toy Story-themed eatery, Woody's Lunch Box.

