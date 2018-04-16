Get a sneak peek at what's in store for Fringe at two special Preview Shows on Monday

click to enlarge
One of the most astonishing things about the Orlando Fringe festival is it brings a collective of artists together to put on dozens of unique, uncensored theatrical acts for nearly two weeks. But the most frustrating part of Fringe is choosing which shows to go to – you’d go to all of them if you could, but there’s just no time. The good folks at Fringe, though, have come up with a solution – two local teaser shows, one for general audiences and one for mature audiences, that present two-minute live teasers from the acts that will be presented at the festival in May. Make sure you don’t miss these previews with hosts Rob Ward and Eric Pinder.
7 & 9 p.m. Monday, April 16 | Orlando Shakespeare Theater, 812 E. Rollins St.| orlandofringe.org
| $15-$27.50
