Florida Film Festival concludes with awards party, Hitchcock flick

Executive Director David Schillhammer emcees the awards ceremony.

The 27th annual Florida Film Festival ended this weekend with an awards presentation and party on Saturday and a 75th anniversary screening of Alfred Hitchcock’son Sunday.Executive Director David Schillhammer presided over the awards ceremony at Maitland’s Enzian Theater, at which 12 prizes were presented.For narrative feature films, the Grand Jury Award went towhile the audience voted for. The Special Jury Award for Performance went to Christina Parrish and Andrew Dismukes forAmong feature documentaries,took home the Grand Jury Award whilewon over the audience.won the Special Jury Award for Artistic Vision.The features might get more attention, but it’s actually the shorts that have more riding on the awards, as the three Grand Jury Award winners are now eligible for Academy Award consideration. The Florida Film Festival is one of only about two-dozen festivals worldwide with Oscar accreditation in all shorts categories: live-action narrative, documentary and animated.The Grand Jury Awards for best live-action narrative and best animated shorts were surprises, withpicking up the former prize andwinning the latter. The Grand Jury Award for best documentary short was given to. Andreceived a Special Jury Award for direction.The audience pickedas the best overall short, out of 59 that were eligible. (Many shorts – including several foreign-language ones, those with distribution deals and ones that were eligible for Academy Awards last year – were screened out of competition, as were the Spotlight features.)took home the audience award for best Midnight short.