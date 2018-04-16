The Heard

Beyoncé donates $25K for scholarship to Daytona's Bethune-Cookman University

Posted By on Mon, Apr 16, 2018 at 5:50 PM

PHOTO BY RAVEN B. VARONA VIA BEYONCÉ
Following her historic performance as the first black woman to headline Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, pop diva icon Beyoncé will donate $100,000 to four historically black colleges and universities, including Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach.

Beychella was a radical tribute to the traditions of the school spirit, show-stopping dance troupes, flawless drumline sets, colorful marching bands and Black Greek culture associated with HBCUs. Established before the Civil Rights Act of 1964, these colleges and universities were founded primarily for African American students barred from attending schools with white students under segregation laws.

Through her BeyGOOD initiative, Beyoncé will donate $25,000 each to Bethune-Cookman, Xavier University of Louisiana, Wilberforce University and Tuskegee University for the newly established Homecoming Scholars Award Program.

One student from each school will receive the scholarship for the 2018-2019 academic year. Qualifying disciplines literature, creative arts, African American studies, science, education, business, communications, social sciences, computer science and engineering. The students must maintain a 3.5 GPA. The winners will ultimately be picked by their universities this summer, according to BeyGOOD.

"We salute the rich legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities," said Ivy McGregor, director of philanthropy and corporate relations at Parkwood Entertainment, in a statement. "We honor all institutions of higher learning for maintaining culture and creating environments for optimal learning which expands dreams and the seas of possibilities for students."

