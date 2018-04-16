25 things we ate and drank at Beard in Baldwin 2018

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara

Carne asada tamales (Tamale & Co.)

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara

Reuben tartine (Orlando Meats)

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara

Ranchera salsa-marinated grilled octopus (Hunger St. Tacos)

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara

BBQ pork belly (K Restaurant)

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara

Shrimp chicharron (El Buda)

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara

Margherita pizza (Pizza Bruno)

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara

Wood-fired octopus (Pizza Bruno)

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara

Beef tongue (Swine & Sons)

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara

Tasajo and smoked corvina tostada (Reyes Mezcaleria)

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara

Duck fat-whipped tuna temaki (Seito Sushi)

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara

Talley Vineyards Pinot Noir

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara

Gin & Tonic

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara

Murphy Goode Zinfandel

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara

Duck confit on a foie gras biscuit (Soco)

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara

Binchotan salmon hand roll (SushiPop)

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara

Grouper ceviche hand roll (SushiPop)

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara

Tete de cochon arancini (Ravenous Pig)

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara

Pork ragu over polenta (Terralina)

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara

Duck pot pit-stuffed squid (Highball & Harvest)

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara

Crispy Cape Canaveral anchovy, boiled peanut salbitxada (1921)

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara

Beer-battered fish taco (Black Rooster Taqueria)

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara

Red velvet macarons (Osprey Tavern)

This past Saturday, Jason and Sue Chin hosted a who's who of local and national culinarians at Beard in Baldwin, an event benefiting the James Beard Foundation's National Scholars Program, which provides $20,000 scholarships to food-focused candidates of exceptional talent.Food stations were set up along New Broad Street while, inside Osprey Tavern, food and drink prepared by notable chefs and Osprey's bartenders were served to VIP guests. Feast your eyes: