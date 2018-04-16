25 things we ate and drank at Beard in Baldwin 2018

This past Saturday, Jason and Sue Chin hosted a who's who of local and national culinarians at Beard in Baldwin, an event benefiting the James Beard Foundation's National Scholars Program, which provides $20,000 scholarships to food-focused candidates of exceptional talent.
Food stations were set up along New Broad Street while, inside Osprey Tavern, food and drink prepared by notable chefs and Osprey's bartenders were served to VIP guests. Feast your eyes:
Faiyaz Kara
Carne asada tamales (Tamale & Co.)
Faiyaz Kara
Reuben tartine (Orlando Meats)
Faiyaz Kara
Ranchera salsa-marinated grilled octopus (Hunger St. Tacos)
Faiyaz Kara
BBQ pork belly (K Restaurant)
Faiyaz Kara
Shrimp chicharron (El Buda)
Faiyaz Kara
Margherita pizza (Pizza Bruno)
Faiyaz Kara
Wood-fired octopus (Pizza Bruno)
Faiyaz Kara
Beef tongue (Swine & Sons)
Faiyaz Kara
Tasajo and smoked corvina tostada (Reyes Mezcaleria)