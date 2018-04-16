Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 16, 2018

Tip Jar

25 things we ate and drank at Beard in Baldwin 2018

Posted By on Mon, Apr 16, 2018 at 7:24 AM

This past Saturday, Jason and Sue Chin hosted a who's who of local and national culinarians at Beard in Baldwin, an event benefiting the James Beard Foundation's National Scholars Program, which provides $20,000 scholarships to food-focused candidates of exceptional talent.

Food stations were set up along New Broad Street while, inside Osprey Tavern, food and drink prepared by notable chefs and Osprey's bartenders were served to VIP guests. Feast your eyes:

click to enlarge Carne asada tamales (Tamale & Co.) - FAIYAZ KARA
  • Faiyaz Kara
  • Carne asada tamales (Tamale & Co.)
click to enlarge Reuben tartine (Orlando Meats) - FAIYAZ KARA
  • Faiyaz Kara
  • Reuben tartine (Orlando Meats)
click to enlarge Ranchera salsa-marinated grilled octopus (Hunger St. Tacos) - FAIYAZ KARA
  • Faiyaz Kara
  • Ranchera salsa-marinated grilled octopus (Hunger St. Tacos)
click to enlarge BBQ pork belly (K Restaurant) - FAIYAZ KARA
  • Faiyaz Kara
  • BBQ pork belly (K Restaurant)
click to enlarge Shrimp chicharron (El Buda) - FAIYAZ KARA
  • Faiyaz Kara
  • Shrimp chicharron (El Buda)
click to enlarge Margherita pizza (Pizza Bruno) - FAIYAZ KARA
  • Faiyaz Kara
  • Margherita pizza (Pizza Bruno)
click to enlarge Wood-fired octopus (Pizza Bruno) - FAIYAZ KARA
  • Faiyaz Kara
  • Wood-fired octopus (Pizza Bruno)
click to enlarge Beef tongue (Swine & Sons) - FAIYAZ KARA
  • Faiyaz Kara
  • Beef tongue (Swine & Sons)
click to enlarge Tasajo and smoked corvina tostada (Reyes Mezcaleria) - FAIYAZ KARA
  • Faiyaz Kara
  • Tasajo and smoked corvina tostada (Reyes Mezcaleria)
click to enlarge Duck fat-whipped tuna temaki (Seito Sushi) - FAIYAZ KARA
  • Faiyaz Kara
  • Duck fat-whipped tuna temaki (Seito Sushi)
click to enlarge Talley Vineyards Pinot Noir - FAIYAZ KARA
  • Faiyaz Kara
  • Talley Vineyards Pinot Noir
click to enlarge Gin & Tonic - FAIYAZ KARA
  • Faiyaz Kara
  • Gin & Tonic
click to enlarge Murphy Goode Zinfandel - FAIYAZ KARA
  • Faiyaz Kara
  • Murphy Goode Zinfandel
click to enlarge Duck confit on a foie gras biscuit (Soco) - FAIYAZ KARA
  • Faiyaz Kara
  • Duck confit on a foie gras biscuit (Soco)
click to enlarge Binchotan salmon hand roll (SushiPop) - FAIYAZ KARA
  • Faiyaz Kara
  • Binchotan salmon hand roll (SushiPop)
click to enlarge Grouper ceviche hand roll (SushiPop) - FAIYAZ KARA
  • Faiyaz Kara
  • Grouper ceviche hand roll (SushiPop)
click to enlarge Tete de cochon arancini (Ravenous Pig) - FAIYAZ KARA
  • Faiyaz Kara
  • Tete de cochon arancini (Ravenous Pig)
click to enlarge Pork ragu over polenta (Terralina) - FAIYAZ KARA
  • Faiyaz Kara
  • Pork ragu over polenta (Terralina)
click to enlarge Duck pot pit-stuffed squid (Highball & Harvest) - FAIYAZ KARA
  • Faiyaz Kara
  • Duck pot pit-stuffed squid (Highball & Harvest)
click to enlarge Crispy Cape Canaveral anchovy, boiled peanut salbitxada (1921) - FAIYAZ KARA
  • Faiyaz Kara
  • Crispy Cape Canaveral anchovy, boiled peanut salbitxada (1921)
click to enlarge Beer-battered fish taco (Black Rooster Taqueria) - FAIYAZ KARA
  • Faiyaz Kara
  • Beer-battered fish taco (Black Rooster Taqueria)
click to enlarge Red velvet macarons (Osprey Tavern) - FAIYAZ KARA
  • Faiyaz Kara
  • Red velvet macarons (Osprey Tavern)





Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The new sign for the 'Princenton' exit on I-4 is perfectly fine Read More

  2. Band of the Week: Oklahoma Stackhouse Read More

  3. Lord of the Rings, a Jurassic Park roller coaster, and every other rumored attraction coming to Universal Orlando Read More

  4. Little Blue Donut Co. opens next week in Winter Park Read More

  5. Florida will likely experience another awful hurricane season in 2018 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation