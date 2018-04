Pepe's Cantina will open new location on I-Drive next week

click to enlarge Photo via Pepe's Cantina/Facebook

Photo courtesy Pepe's Cantina management

Local Tex-Mex staple Pepe's Cantina will open their third location next week on International Drive.As we previously reported , the new outpost is located in the former Giraffas location at 5415 International Drive.According to the owners, the new spot will be in soft opening Monday, April 16, with a grand-opening scheduled for a Cinco de Mayo celebration on May 5.Adding to their Hannibal Square and Church Street restaurants, the new I-Drive location will be Pepe's third in the Orlando area.So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.