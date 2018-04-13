Tip Jar

Friday, April 13, 2018

Pepe's Cantina will open new location on I-Drive next week

Posted By on Fri, Apr 13, 2018 at 11:35 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PEPE'S CANTINA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Pepe's Cantina/Facebook
Local Tex-Mex staple Pepe's Cantina will open their third location next week on International Drive.

As we previously reported, the new outpost is located in the former Giraffas location at 5415 International Drive.

According to the owners, the new spot will be in soft opening Monday, April 16, with a grand-opening scheduled for a Cinco de Mayo celebration on May 5.

Adding to their Hannibal Square and Church Street restaurants, the new I-Drive location will be Pepe's third in the Orlando area.

PHOTO COURTESY PEPE'S CANTINA MANAGEMENT
  • Photo courtesy Pepe's Cantina management



