Friday, April 13, 2018
Pepe's Cantina will open new location on I-Drive next week
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Fri, Apr 13, 2018 at 11:35 AM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Pepe's Cantina/Facebook
Local Tex-Mex staple Pepe's Cantina
will open their third location next week on International Drive.
As we previously reported
, the new outpost is located in the former Giraffas location at 5415 International Drive.
According to the owners, the new spot will be in soft opening Monday, April 16, with a grand-opening scheduled for a Cinco de Mayo celebration on May 5.
Adding to their Hannibal Square and Church Street restaurants, the new I-Drive location will be Pepe's third in the Orlando area.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.
-
Photo courtesy Pepe's Cantina management
Tags: Pepe's Cantina, I-Drive, Image