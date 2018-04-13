Tip Jar

Friday, April 13, 2018

High rollers get to choose between two top benefit galas in Orlando this Saturday

Posted By on Fri, Apr 13, 2018 at 7:00 AM

The annual gala fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, the Cattle Baron’s Ball, is one of the biggest events of the season for the high society crowd. The party features gourmet bites from some of Central Florida’s finest chefs, a live auction, entertainment and, of course, plenty of booze.

Somehow, the Cattle Baron’s Ball and Disney’s Chef’s Gala got scheduled on the same night this year, so high-falutin’ types have a tough choice to make. The Chef’s Gala features food from the top chefs at Disney’s multiple award-winning restaurants, along with fine wine, a silent auction and live music – all to benefit Heart of Florida United Way. Decisions, decisions.

Chef's Gala - 6:45 p.m. Saturday; Epcot World Showcase, 200 Epcot Center Drive; $350; chefsgala.org

Cattle Baron's Ball - 6 p.m. Saturday; Rosen Shingle Creek Resort, 9939 Universal Blvd.; $250;
cattlebaronsballorlando.com
