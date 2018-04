Disney CEO Bob Iger teases a 2020 presidential run in 'Vogue' magazine profile

click to enlarge Photo via Wikipedia

“’Willow [Bay, his wife] initially not only hated the idea,’ he says, ‘but put her foot down because she thought it would be highly destructive to our family and to our lives.’ But the thought nagged at him, and with his wife’s reluctant permission, he was in the process of seriously exploring a run when the [mega-merger] Fox deal sealed his fate. ‘The thought I had was coming from the patriot in me, growing up at a time when we respected our politicians not only for what they stood for but because of what they accomplished. I am horrified at the state of politics in America today, and I will throw stones in multiple directions. Dialogue has given way to disdain. I, maybe a bit naively, believed that there was a need for someone in high elected office to be more open-minded and willing to not only govern from the middle but to try to shame everyone else into going to the middle.’”



“Two things need to occur. We need to figure out as an industry how to prevent this behavior from happening again, and we have to make sure that we create environments for people, particularly women, to be able to speak up if they have been victimized by this or if they have seen others being victimized by it. I love that people are speaking up, and I hope – and I’m actually optimistic – that change is coming.”

In amagazine profile published Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Iger discusses the idea of making a 2020 run for the White House, among other issues, like the #MeToo movement and DACA.Iger says that even before the 2016 presidential election, he had already considered running for president himself.FromOn the #MeToo movement , Iger reportedly says:For the full profile, click here