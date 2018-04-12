Universal Orlando is looking to hire 3,000 new team members

click to enlarge
Universal Orlando announced this morning that they are hiring more than 3,000 new employees for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions across all properties.
The full-time and part-time gigs Universal is looking to fill include positions in attractions, culinary, entrance operations, tech services, marketing and sales, human resources and more.
Getting a job at Universal comes with some pretty sweet perks, like free park admission, guest passes and other discounts.
Universal will be holding multiple job fairs in coming weeks that are by appointment only, so if you're interested you'll have to apply online
.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.