The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 12, 2018

The Gist

Universal Orlando is looking to hire 3,000 new team members

Posted By on Thu, Apr 12, 2018 at 11:12 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UNIVERSAL
  • Photo via Universal
Universal Orlando announced this morning that they are hiring more than 3,000 new employees for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions across all properties.

The full-time and part-time gigs Universal is looking to fill include positions in attractions, culinary, entrance operations, tech services, marketing and sales, human resources and more.

Getting a job at Universal comes with some pretty sweet perks, like free park admission, guest passes and other discounts.

Universal will be holding multiple job fairs in coming weeks that are by appointment only, so if you're interested you'll have to apply online.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.  


Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida judge rules Tampa cancer patient can grow his own marijuana Read More

  2. Universal Orlando is offering Florida residents $42 per day tickets Read More

  3. Florida will likely experience another awful hurricane season in 2018 Read More

  4. Daytona Beach Shores officer fired after sending racist Snapchat Read More

  5. Study ranks Florida as one of the worst states for millennials Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation