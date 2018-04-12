Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 12, 2018

Bloggytown

Marjory Stoneman Douglas teacher arrested after leaving loaded gun in public bathroom

Posted By on Thu, Apr 12, 2018 at 12:26 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA
A teacher from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was arrested after deputies say he left a loaded gun in a public restroom that was later fired by a drunk homeless man.

The Sun Sentinel reports Sean Simpson, 43, is a chemistry teacher who was at the Parkland high school when a gunman killed 17 people on Feb. 14. Simpson has a valid concealed weapons permit, and a Broward County School Board spokesperson said the district does not plan to take any disciplinary action against him.

Broward County Sheriff's deputies say Simpson told them he accidentally forgot his Glock 9mm in a restroom stall at the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier. Five minutes after realizing his mistake, Simpson said he went back to the bathroom to get his gun and heard a shot, according to the Sentinel

Deputies said Simpson found Joseph Spataro, 69, holding the gun and a bullet in the wall. No one was hurt in the incident. Simpson snatched the weapon out of Spataro's hand, and it was in his pocket when law enforcement responded to the scene, the Sentinel reports.

Simpson was arrested and charged with failing to safely store a firearm, a second-degree misdemeanor. Spataro, 69, was charged with firing a weapon while intoxicated and trespassing.

WPLG Local 10 reports the Stoneman Douglas teacher has been supportive of his students' efforts for gun control by attending the March For Our Lives protest against gun violence in Washington D.C. last month. Simpson has also seemed open to President Donald Trump's proposal of arming teachers, according to Local 10.

"I know there are some of us that are willing to take the training if it was offered and probably be another line of defense," Simpson said, according to Local 10. "But again that is a complicated subject, and I'm not sure if it's the answer."

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.  

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida judge rules Tampa cancer patient can grow his own marijuana Read More

  2. Universal Orlando is offering Florida residents $42 per day tickets Read More

  3. Florida will likely experience another awful hurricane season in 2018 Read More

  4. Universal Orlando is looking to hire 3,000 new team members Read More

  5. There's a petition to keep Florida beaches open to the public Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation