Margaret Cho brings her comeback tour to the Orlando Improv this weekend

Margaret Cho may have reached peak exposure back in the ’90s when she starred in the semi-autobiographical sitcom All-American Girl
on ABC. But that particular spotlight didn’t suit her, and she struck out to find further success as a stand-up comic, political advocate, burlesque performer and musician. Now she’s on a so-called comeback tour to rekindle her relationship with the comedy world. Expect her material to deal with everything from drug laws to Trump to Harvey Weinstein, as Cho has a reputation for going directly for topics that other comedians might find too divisive. One thing you can be sure of, though, is that Cho will not be issuing any apologies.
6:30 & 9:45 p.m. Friday, 5:30 & 9:15 p.m. Saturday | Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive | 407-480-5233 | theimprovorlando.com
| $25-$55
