Thursday, April 12, 2018
Local punks Bubble Boys to play album release show this weekend
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Apr 12, 2018 at 3:50 PM
Photo via Bubble Boys/Facebook
Orlando's Bubble Boys
are set to release their new album this weekend through local cassette hustlers Godless America
and are throwing a show at Stardust to mark the occasion!
Our own Bao Lu-Huu of This Little Underground has praised the group as
"a punk band that can really rock & roll, generously streaking their hot sound with '60 tear and '70s flair."
Bubble Boys unveil Sticky Sitch at Stardust Video & Coffee
on Friday, April 13(!), at 8p.m. with Big Puppy, 430 Steps and Call in Dead. Cover is $7.
