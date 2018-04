Local punks Bubble Boys to play album release show this weekend

click image Photo via Bubble Boys/Facebook

Orlando's Bubble Boys are set to release their new album this weekend through local cassette hustlers Godless America and are throwing a show at Stardust to mark the occasion!Our own Bao Lu-Huu of This Little Underground has praised the group as "a punk band that can really rock & roll, generously streaking their hot sound with '60 tear and '70s flair." Bubble Boys unveil Sticky Sitch at Stardust Video & Coffee on Friday, April 13(!), at 8p.m. with Big Puppy, 430 Steps and Call in Dead. Cover is $7.