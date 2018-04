Here's Rick Scott squirming out of a simple question about supporting Robert Mueller's investigation

I asked Senate candidate and Florida Gov. Rick Scott if he supports legislation to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Here’s what he said: pic.twitter.com/XUVRz6fi7R — Nicole Rodriguez (@NicRodriguez) April 12, 2018

"The two biggest things that the federal government’s got to do? They’ve got to create an economy where people can get a job. That’s No. 1 and what we’ve done in Florida. No. 2 is we’ve got to make sure we defend this country ... This country is the land of opportunity, it’s the land of the free, the land of freedom, and all that. We’ve got to do that. And when we can help other countries, we need to show up. It’s like what happened in Syria. Disgusting what happened there. Look even closer to home. Look at what’s happened to Cuba over the last 50 years, and what’s going on in Venezuela right now. This country has got to do whatever we can to defend this country, but promote freedom worldwide."

This morning,reporter Nicole Rodriguez asked Senate candidate and Florida Gov. Rick Scott if he would support legislation to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling with the 2016 election.Of course, his response is a classic non-answer of epic proportions."Well, I think what's important with regard to, you know, anything when the federal government is doing, is reviewing things, is there ... we as Americans need to know whats going on, all right?" says Scott. "It needs to be complete transparency and we need to make sure, in whatever investigation there is, the facts get out there."So, to recap, instead of a simple "yes" or "no" response, Scott opts for the "I'm going to just babble my way out of this until the reporter goes away" approach. To his credit, it works every time.As Tampa Bay Times political editor Adam C. Smith pointed in a recent column, Rick Scott "almost never says anything." On Tuesday, Scott was asked if the U.S. should respond to the Syrian government's alleged chemical attacks, and well, here we go again:The thing to remember about Rick Scott is that without a complete staff briefing on pretty much every topic in existence, he will instinctively default to his insane ability to speak ad nauseum about absolutely nothing at all.It's a gift, really.