Here's Rick Scott squirming out of a simple question about supporting Robert Mueller's investigation

This morning, Sarasota Herald-Tribune reporter Nicole Rodriguez asked Senate candidate and Florida Gov. Rick Scott if he would support legislation to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling with the 2016 election.
I asked Senate candidate and Florida Gov. Rick Scott if he supports legislation to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Here’s what he said: pic.twitter.com/XUVRz6fi7R— Nicole Rodriguez (@NicRodriguez) April 12, 2018
"The two biggest things that the federal government’s got to do? They’ve got to create an economy where people can get a job. That’s No. 1 and what we’ve done in Florida. No. 2 is we’ve got to make sure we defend this country ... This country is the land of opportunity, it’s the land of the free, the land of freedom, and all that. We’ve got to do that. And when we can help other countries, we need to show up. It’s like what happened in Syria. Disgusting what happened there. Look even closer to home. Look at what’s happened to Cuba over the last 50 years, and what’s going on in Venezuela right now. This country has got to do whatever we can to defend this country, but promote freedom worldwide."
