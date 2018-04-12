Everything we know about the secret 'speakeasy' coffee shop opening in the Milk District

click image
Photo via Frenchpressery/Instagram
A secret coffee shop is coming to the Milk District sometime this spring.
The Frenchpressery
, a "speakeasy meets coffee shop," is giving out their top secret grand-opening information to the first 500 people to signup for their secret "society."
The grand opening is set for sometime in late May from, 7 a.m. to noon in a yet to be announced secret location, which will be announced May 25 to exclusive members of the society.
All we know so far is that it'll be five minutes from Downtown Orlando somewhere in the Milk District. The coffee shop actually has a contingency plan in place with a backup opening date and location if the information is leaked to nonmembers.
Once a member, you can purchase a ticket for $10 through their website, which comes with two coffee beverages and a society member car decal.
The Frenchpressery various beverages like the maple matcha, roasted coffee with various flavors like lavender and rose, and a Frenchpressery flight.
Frenchpressery will actually also pop-up in other locations throughout the country including Miami, Savannah, Nashville and San Fransisco to name a few, according to their website. However, their first brick and mortar will be in Orlando.
To join the Frenchpressery
society you must sign up here.
You can also follow them on Facebook
and Instagram.
