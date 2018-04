Curtis Harding's performance is a look at the future of classic soul

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Curtis Harding at the Social

Alongside rising stars likeand Florida breakoutAtlanta’sis one of the leading lights in the current class of bright young soul saviors. Without question, their lodestar is the school of soul that’s old and true. But rather than the glorious but strict revivalism of renaissance icons likeandwho brought due prestige and profile back to soul music, Harding et al are bringing a young man’s game to it, inching the form forward with taste, evolution and style.Not surprisingly, a common hallmark of these new soul visionaries is anand Harding’s no exception. His own pedigreed path has been marked by associations withand the(who'll be playing the Beacham with the Black Angels next week ), and his work has been released on indie darling labels likeandAs some of those affiliations would suggest, Harding’s take on soul can be more than a little garage-minded. Live, however, his band’s grooves were lusciously classic, though broadened by some rock kick and psych expansion. Like a great old soul record, the crack quintet were radiant from the jump. With deep guitars, beefy rhythm section and plush keys and sax, this is a unit built for sonorousness. But making it all smolder is Harding’s rich voice, an athletic balance of young vigor and sweet wear. The sum total is a thing ofIn venue news, thehas remodeled itsIt’s worthy of note not as an interior design measure but because of its size. The bar top area is now actually smaller. While the thought of a smaller bar should horrify anyone, this move doesn’t reduce any access to the good stuff. It just translates the square footage from tabletop intowhich will pay dividends at the next sold-out show.