click to enlarge Naomi Smalls

There was a time before Blackstar and after Hoops when the spot on Amelia Street was known as the Brink, an LGBT dance club. The Brink returns this weekend for what will hopefully turn into a regular takeover of Blackstar. The debut iteration features top party DJ Dani Toro and an appearance by RuPaul’s Drag Race star Naomi Smalls. Betta work.10 p.m. Friday; Blackstar, 42 W. Concord St.; $5-$8; theblackstar.club