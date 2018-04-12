Beard in Baldwin brings together some of the region's top chefs for a good cause

click to enlarge
Beard in Baldwin may sound like a gathering of hipsters with facial hair, but that is not the case. This food and wine festival is presented by the James Beard Foundation, an organization that in its 50 years of existence has given $3.7 billion in scholarships to applicants studying everything from culinary arts to sustainability and food security. More than 25 local restaurants, such as the Ravenous Pig and El Buda, will be serving dishes paired with wine, beer or booze that can be enjoyed while listening to local and regional acts performing on stage. VIP tickets are also available for those looking for an exclusive experience of working side-by-side with VIP chefs while being served craft cocktails, champagne and wine at a private bar.
7-10 p.m. Saturday, April 14 | Osprey Tavern, 4899 New Broad St. | beardinbaldwin.com
| $110-$175
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.