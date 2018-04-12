At this point, the Orlando Magic might as well hire Master P as the next head coach
Posted By Colin Wolf
on Thu, Apr 12, 2018 at 5:10 PM
Photo via Orlando Magic
Following this morning's abrupt firing of Orlando Magic head coach Frank Vogel, rapper Master P, known for his ability to make people say "ugh, nah nah nah nah," said he could probably do a better job coaching the team.
Local television station WESH caught up with Master P outside of the Amway Center this afternoon to discuss the future of the beleaguered franchise, and, of course, the rapper seemed confident in his ability to lead the second to worst team in the Eastern Conference
"He was a great guy," said Master P about Vogel. "But I think I could probably come here and do a better job." Vogel did finish his two year career in Orlando with a a 54-110 record, and a 25-57 finish during his final 2017-2018 season.
Yeah, screw it. Why not?
While Master P, whose real name is Percy Miller, has never coached an NBA team, it's worth considering that at one point he nearly made the rosters of both the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors, and he says he almost punched Kobe Bryant, which is worth something I suppose
He also already has close business connections in the Amway, with his Sugar Skull Rum venture opening a lounge and bar in the arena last year.
The only hang up here is that P would probably have to step aside from his new co-ed professional basketball league, the Global Mixed Gender Basketball league, which just recently signed Metta World Peace, Carlos Boozer and Lisa Leslie.
But given how badly Master P has always wanted to get to the NBA, I'm willing to bet he would jump at the chance, and honestly at this point the Magic have nothing to lose.