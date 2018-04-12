The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 12, 2018

The Heard

At this point, the Orlando Magic might as well hire Master P as the next head coach

Posted By on Thu, Apr 12, 2018 at 5:10 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORLANDO MAGIC
  • Photo via Orlando Magic
Following this morning's abrupt firing of Orlando Magic head coach Frank Vogel, rapper Master P, known for his ability to make people say "ugh, nah nah nah nah," said he could probably do a better job coaching the team.

Local television station WESH caught up with Master P outside of the Amway Center this afternoon to discuss the future of the beleaguered franchise, and, of course, the rapper seemed confident in his ability to lead the second to worst team in the Eastern Conference
"He was a great guy," said Master P about Vogel. "But I think I could probably come here and do a better job." Vogel did finish his two year career in Orlando with a a 54-110 record, and a 25-57 finish during his final 2017-2018 season.

Yeah, screw it. Why not?

While Master P, whose real name is Percy Miller, has never coached an NBA team, it's worth considering that at one point he nearly made the rosters of both the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors, and he says he almost punched Kobe Bryant, which is worth something I suppose
He also already has close business connections in the Amway, with his Sugar Skull Rum venture opening a lounge and bar in the arena last year.

The only hang up here is that P would probably have to step aside from his new co-ed professional basketball league, the Global Mixed Gender Basketball league, which just recently signed Metta World Peace, Carlos Boozer and Lisa Leslie.

But given how badly Master P has always wanted to get to the NBA, I'm willing to bet he would jump at the chance, and honestly at this point the Magic have nothing to lose. 
Related What happened to the Orlando Magic?: Most sports stories are about something special. This one isn’t
What happened to the Orlando Magic?
Most sports stories are about something special. This one isn’t
By Xander Peters
News



Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida judge rules Tampa cancer patient can grow his own marijuana Read More

  2. Everything we know about the secret 'speakeasy' coffee shop opening in the Milk District Read More

  3. Florida will likely experience another awful hurricane season in 2018 Read More

  4. Universal Orlando is offering Florida residents $42 per day tickets Read More

  5. Universal Orlando is looking to hire 3,000 new team members Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation