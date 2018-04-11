Stormy Daniels' strip club appearance in Satellite Beach was canceled

click to enlarge
Photo via Shutterstock.com
Stormy Daniels, an adult film star who allegedly spanked Donald Trump with a rolled up Forbes
magazine, will no longer appear at a strip club in Satellite Beach this week.
Daniels was scheduled to bring her "Make America Horny Again"
tour to the Red Leopard on April 12, but this is apparently no longer the case.
The venue posted to Facebook Monday saying the show was cancelled. "Do [sic] to unseen issues STORMY DANIELS has been cancelled full refunds at the club.. Sorry for any inconvenience," reads the post.
Daniels is known for her alleged affair with Donald Trump and the $130,000 worth of hush money
she was paid back in 2016 by Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.
The cancellation also comes just after Cohen's office and hotel were raided Monday by F.B.I. agents
looking for records related to payments made to two women who claimed to have had sexual encounters with Trump. Daniels is cooperating with investigators, reports CNN
So far, there's no word on whether or not Daniels' other Florida show at Ultra Palm Beach, which is scheduled for April 13-14, has also been canceled.