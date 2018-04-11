Orange County awarded $325,000 grant to combat Zika virus

-
Photo via turkletom/Flickr
Ten counties across Florida, including Orange, will reportedly
receive a $325,000 grant from the state Department of Health to help fight the Zika virus.
The funds will be used to acquire necessary equipment like handheld sprayers, backpack sprayers, truck-mounted sprayers, traps and anti-mosquito materials such as pellets, briquettes and liquids.
When the Zika threat was at its highest in Florida in 2016 and 2017, Orange County reportedly received $61,000 from the DOH in the former year and $166,000 in the latter. In 2017, when the county received the grant, there were 225 travel-related cases and two locally-transmitted cases, one in Manatee County and the other in Miami-Dade County.
In 2018, only 26 cases of Zika in Florida have so far been reported, all of which were contracted while traveling – four of which were reported in Orange County and two in Osceola County.