Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Orange County awarded $325,000 grant to combat Zika virus

Posted By on Wed, Apr 11, 2018 at 12:49 PM

PHOTO VIA TURKLETOM/FLICKR
  • Photo via turkletom/Flickr
Ten counties across Florida, including Orange, will reportedly receive a $325,000 grant from the state Department of Health to help fight the Zika virus.

The funds will be used to acquire necessary equipment like handheld sprayers, backpack sprayers, truck-mounted sprayers, traps and anti-mosquito materials such as pellets, briquettes and liquids.

When the Zika threat was at its highest in Florida in 2016 and 2017, Orange County reportedly received $61,000 from the DOH in the former year and $166,000 in the latter. In 2017, when the county received the grant, there were 225 travel-related cases and two locally-transmitted cases, one in Manatee County and the other in Miami-Dade County.

In 2018, only 26 cases of Zika in Florida have so far been reported, all of which were contracted while traveling – four of which were reported in Orange County and two in Osceola County.


