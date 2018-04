click to enlarge

Nerd Nite returns as part of the international Yuri’s Night celebration, honoring Yuri Gagarin, the first human in space. Participate in a space-themed costume contest while settling in for informative and entertaining presentations on a variety of interstellar topics.7 p.m. Thursday; The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park; free; orlando.nerdnite.com