The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 11, 2018

The Heard

Exhumed and Gruesome will co-headline show at Will's Pub this summer

Posted By on Wed, Apr 11, 2018 at 4:58 PM

click image Exhumed - PHOTO VIA EXHUMED/BANDCAMP
  • Photo via Exhumed/Bandcamp
  • Exhumed
In what is sure to be one of the more blood-soaked shows ever at Will's Pub, death metal icons Exhumed and Gruesome have announced a co-headlining show at Will's Pub set for this summer.

Exhumed now over 25 years into their musical life, have just released Death's Revenge, a concept album about murders in Scotland circa the 1820s. Gruesome, meanwhile, are set to release their second album, Twisted Prayers, touted as a homage to Orlando metal legends Death's Spiritual Healing album. If the recent Incantation show at Will's was any indication, you'd be advised to buy tickets early.

Exhumed and Gruesome play Will's Pub on Sunday, July 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $17-$20.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.


Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal Orlando is offering Florida residents $42 per day tickets Read More

  2. Study ranks Florida as one of the worst states for millennials Read More

  3. Everything we know about Florida DOT's $2.3 billion plan to fix traffic in the tourist district Read More

  4. Florida judge rules Tampa cancer patient can grow his own marijuana Read More

  5. Stormy Daniels' strip club appearance in Satellite Beach was canceled Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation