Exhumed and Gruesome will co-headline show at Will's Pub this summer

In what is sure to be one of the more blood-soaked shows ever at Will's Pub, death metal icons Exhumed and Gruesome have announced a co-headlining show at Will's Pub set for this summer.Exhumed now over 25 years into their musical life, have just releaseda concept album about murders in Scotland circa the 1820s. Gruesome, meanwhile, are set to release their second album,touted as a homage to Orlando metal legends Death'salbum. If the recent Incantation show at Will's was any indication, you'd be advised to buy tickets early. Exhumed and Gruesome play Will's Pub on Sunday, July 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $17-$20.