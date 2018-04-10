Tip Jar

Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Washburn Imports will open new furniture and bar outpost in Winter Park

Posted By on Tue, Apr 10, 2018 at 3:10 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WASHBURN IMPORTS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Washburn Imports/Facebook
Washburn Imports, along with its popular wine bar The Imperial, will open a new location just off Park Avenue in Winter Park.

As first reported by the Orlando Sentinel, the new Washburn outpost plans to open at some point this summer at 170 Morse Boulevard, in the former Clean Beauty Bar spot.

No exact opening date was announced.

This will be Washburn's third location, with a store on Orange Avenue in Ivanhoe Village, and another in Sanford. Like the other two locations, the new Winter Park spot will also sell imported furniture by day and booze by night.

