Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Universal Orlando is offering Florida residents $42 per day tickets
Posted
By Gunnar Shuler
on Tue, Apr 10, 2018 at 1:13 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Chad Sparkes/Flickr
Universal Orlando is offering Florida residents a pretty sweet deal on a four pack of tickets from now until April 30.
Rather than shelling out $260 for a season pass, Florida residents can now buy a pack of four tickets for $165
for single park passes, or $205 for a two park passes. That works out to right around $41 or $51 a day.
The nice thing about these tix is they don't need to be used on consecutive days, and are valid until June 28. It's a pretty quick turn around to go to Universal four times, but ideal if you have family coming into town around.
Plus, there are no blackout dates on these tickets.
Universal is also giving ticket holders the option to upgrade these tickets to a season pass for $16 a month after these run out.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Tags: Universal, Islands of Adventure, season pass, Image