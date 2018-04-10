The Gist

Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Universal Orlando is offering Florida residents $42 per day tickets

Posted By on Tue, Apr 10, 2018 at 1:13 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY CHAD SPARKES/FLICKR
  • Photo by Chad Sparkes/Flickr
Universal Orlando is offering Florida residents a pretty sweet deal on a four pack of tickets from now until April 30.

Rather than shelling out $260 for a season pass, Florida residents can now buy a pack of four tickets for $165 for single park passes, or $205 for a two park passes. That works out to right around $41 or $51 a day.

The nice thing about these tix is they don't need to be used on consecutive days, and are valid until June 28. It's a pretty quick turn around to go to Universal four times, but ideal if you have family coming into town around.

Plus, there are no blackout dates on these tickets.

Universal is also giving ticket holders the option to upgrade these tickets to  a season pass for $16 a month after these run out.

