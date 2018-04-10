Bloggytown

Tuesday, April 10, 2018

This is the only good video of Florida Gov. Rick Scott

Posted By on Tue, Apr 10, 2018 at 2:48 PM

Yesterday, Florida Governor Rick Scott announced he will run for U.S. Senate against longtime incumbent Senator Bill Nelson.

Shortly after, Scott released a brief campaign video explaining to the public why he's running. This one is much better.

While the video above does a nice job pointing out a few of the ways Scott has treated his constituents like trash, here's a much more complete list that touches on a few of his best highlights, like the time he lied about expanding Medicare coverage and then admitted to lying about it, wanting to drill for oil in the Everglades, and that time he refused to let his staff use the phrase "climate change."

Rock Skort, everyone.


