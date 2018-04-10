Tuesday, April 10, 2018
This is the only good video of Florida Gov. Rick Scott
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Tue, Apr 10, 2018 at 2:48 PM
Yesterday, Florida Governor Rick Scott announced he will run for U.S. Senate
against longtime incumbent Senator Bill Nelson.
Shortly after, Scott released a brief campaign video explaining to the public why he's running. This one is much better.
While the video above does a nice job pointing out a few of the ways Scott has treated his constituents like trash, here's a much more complete list
that touches on a few of his best highlights, like the time he lied about expanding Medicare coverage and then admitted to lying about it, wanting to drill for oil in the Everglades, and that time he refused to let his staff use the phrase "climate change."
Rock Skort, everyone.
