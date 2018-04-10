The Heard

Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Synth-pop royalty Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark find their way to the Beacham this week

Posted By on Tue, Apr 10, 2018 at 3:54 PM

British synth-pop legends OMD - Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark - have been bleep-blooping and melting hearts since 1978. The Mancunian group was part of a wave of young art students and musicians – that also included Cabaret Voltaire, Daniel Miller and Human League – who were inspired by the DIY immediacy of punk, but were even more inspired by new and affordable synthesizer technology as a vehicle for music-making. Fast-forward through 40 years, including some big-time radio hits in the mid-‘80s, and OMD will be winding their most recent U.S. tour down in Florida, promoting their new album, The Punishment of Luxury. We saw OMD in 2016, when the band suffered through the twin indignities of playing an outdoor set in the daylight AND an opening slot for Barenaked Ladies. And they still slayed with a set that combined John Hughes-boosted hits like “If You Leave” with deep trenchcoat cuts like “Electricity” and “Enola Gay.” Don’t call it a comeback, they’ve been here for years.

with GGOOLLDD | 7 p.m. Thursday, April 12 | The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thebeacham.com | $30-$35

