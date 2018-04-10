Orange County Mayor Jacobs will announce decision on rumored school board run

click to enlarge Photo by Monivette Cordeiro

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs will keep us waiting until tomorrow to find out whether she's running for Orange County School Board Chair.The term-limited mayor has scheduled a press conference to announce her decision at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson.Jacobs, who was elected as Orange County Mayor in 2010, is set to leave office at the end of 2018. The current School Board Chair, Bill Sublette, is not seeking re-election.Her potential competition in the race for school board chair includes Matthew Fitzpatrick, an assistant director at Orange Technical College Administrator; Robert Prater, a teacher at Oak Hill Elementary School; and Nancy Robbinson, a member of the Orange County School Board since 2008.Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer endorsed Robbinson for the position last week.