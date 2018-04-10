Bloggytown

Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Orange County Mayor Jacobs will announce decision on rumored school board run

Posted By on Tue, Apr 10, 2018 at 5:13 PM

PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs will keep us waiting until tomorrow to find out whether she's running for Orange County School Board Chair.

The term-limited mayor has scheduled a press conference to announce her decision at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson.

Jacobs, who was elected as Orange County Mayor in 2010, is set to leave office at the end of 2018. The current School Board Chair, Bill Sublette, is not seeking re-election.

Her potential competition in the race for school board chair includes Matthew Fitzpatrick, an assistant director at Orange Technical College Administrator; Robert Prater, a teacher at Oak Hill Elementary School; and Nancy Robbinson, a member of the Orange County School Board since 2008.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer endorsed Robbinson for the position last week.

