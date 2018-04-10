IOA Corporate 5k to take over the streets of downtown Orlando this week

click to enlarge

Stretch out those legs and limbs for a 5K race to be the best corporate company to cross the finish line! Insurance Office of America is hosting their annual Corporate 3.1-mile run/walk through downtown Orlando, where they have been encouraging health and wellness for employees in the corporate world since 1995. Participants in the race (whether that be as a team or an individual) receive an event shirt, along with some local entertainment and light refreshments on the day. With over 700 companies totaling about 18,000 runners and walkers, it looks like the office party got a whole lot more sweaty.6:45 p.m. Thursday, April 12 | Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St. | corporate5k.com | $31-$35