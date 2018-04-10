The Heard

Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Drivin N Cryin to play anniversary show in Orlando this May

Posted By on Tue, Apr 10, 2018 at 3:53 PM

  • Photo via Drivin N Cryin/Facebook
Southern rock legends Drivin N Cryin are heading out on the open road to celebrate over three decades of rockin' n' rollin' and they've just announced an upcoming Orlando show at a new outdoor venue.

Drivin N Cryin play a 30th anniversary celebration at the Veranda on Thornton Park with Pylon Reenactment Soc. as well as Giddy Up Go and Catfish Dinner on Friday, May 11, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20.
