Drivin N Cryin to play anniversary show in Orlando this May
Southern rock legends Drivin N Cryin
are heading out on the open road to celebrate over three decades of rockin' n' rollin' and they've just announced an upcoming Orlando show at a new outdoor venue.
Drivin N Cryin play a 30th anniversary celebration
at the Veranda on Thornton Park with Pylon Reenactment Soc. as well as Giddy Up Go and Catfish Dinner on Friday, May 11, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20.
