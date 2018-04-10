Disney's iconic barbershop quartet The Dapper Dans are looking to add new members

click image
Image via rapunzelnrum | Instagram
Disney parks are filled with plenty of “streetmosphere” entertainers. Many, including large swaths of the Citizens of Hollywood at Hollywood Studios, have been cut
, but there’s one group that will likely never get cut.
The famed Barbershop Quartet known as the Dapper Dans have called Disney parks home since 1959. They helped open the Magic Kingdom in 1971 and have brought their melodies to Main Street ever since.
Being one of the most iconic park characters means they’re often used to showcase the magic of Disney. The group has been featured as a central part of a Disneyland-focused Modern Family
episode, and even had an entire episode of The Simpsons
devoted to the quartet. Over the years, the Dapper Dans have secured their place in American pop culture.
Now, they’re looking to add new members. Numerous auditions for the quartet are taking place this month with the largest taking place in Baltimore at the Hippodrome Theatre on April 17.
The Disney Careers has listings for Dapper Dans auditions
. The ads state Disney looking for all four members and suggested that tap dancing experience is a plus. The site lays out what each member’s role is:
- TENOR: Must sing to high B flat and have great vocal stamina
- LEAD: Great lead vocalist, strong leading man persona
- BARITONE: Great parts singer
- BASS: True bass, low E flat or lower
The ad also mentions Actors’ Equity Association details and confirms the potential of relocation assistance.
“We are seeking performers for possible full time contracts. Potential relocation assistance may be available to qualified candidates. Upon signing of Walt Disney World® Individual Employment Contract, candidates are eligible to immediately apply for membership in Actor’s Equity Association. Performers employed by the Walt Disney World® Resort are covered under the terms and conditions of a Collective Bargaining Agreement with Actors' Equity Association.”
The ad also gives details on what the auditions must entail. “Prepare 16 bars of a musical selection and provide sheet music, in the correct key, for the accompanist. Prerecorded tracks or a cappella auditions are not allowed.”
No word if future auditions will take place here in Orlando, but Disney is currently hiring many other musicians for upcoming shows, including the Guardians of the Galaxy
show taking place this summer at Epcot.
For those interested in barbershop quartets, the 2018 International Quartet competition
will take place this year right here in Orlando at the Orange County Convention Center July 1-8.
